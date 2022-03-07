Dry forecast to increase snow deficit through first half of Eau Claire's 4th snowiest month

Highs today topped out fairly close to the freezing mark, but the sunshine did help melt a bit more snow despite a few flakes falling this morning that obviously didn't add up to anything.
A combination of melting snow and recent rainfall has led to the Trempealeau River near Arcadia to reach flood stage, thus a Flood Warning is in effect near the river until it's expected to fall below flood stage again tomorrow afternoon.
Downstream, a flood watch is in effect for the Trempealeau river near Dodge as the river is expected to rise above flood stage before cresting on Wednesday.
It's just one week into March, but with no measurable snow so far this month, we're down another 2.5" compared to the monthly average and now about five and a half inches below the winter snow average.
March is the 4th snowiest month on average in Eau Claire according to the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020. The top four snowiest months tend to get a lot more snow than the other four months that average measurable snow.
Notice that November as the 5th snowiest month doesn't even average half of what March does. There really isn't much snow in the forecast, either.
Temps tonight will fall just below Eau Claire's average low of 18 degrees. A southwesterly breeze will pick up tomorrow, leading to warm highs near 40. Gusts may rise into the mid to upper 20s at times, so even with some sunshine it may feel a bit chilly.
Clouds build in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. That front may produce some flurries in the afternoon and evening, but no measurable snow is expected.
Temps will become fairly chilly for this time of year for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 20s (10 to 20 degrees below average) and lows down in the single digits, perhaps near or below zero Friday night.
Temps warm again for Sunday after we set our clocks ahead an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 30s near 40, but there also are slight chances for flurries or snow those days.