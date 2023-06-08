Dry the next few days, but we do have some rain chances heading into the weekend

We had one of the nicest days in a while across the area as we dealt with comfortable temperatures and low humidity along with good air quality.
Your Thursday forecast is looking to feature much of the same thing though some futurecasts show some light haze and smoke returning once again. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and a light east and southeast wind becoming more northeast in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80. It'll be a great day to head to the beach, but be sure to slather on the sunscreen and wear the sunglasses as the UV Index reaches an 8.
Skies will be mainly clear tonight with a light and variable to calm wind, leading to another cool night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some of the colder pockets could fall into the upper 30s.
Friday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky with a light and variable to westerly wind. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase for Saturday as the front drifts through. While severe weather is not expected, a stronger storm or two with heavy rain and small hail can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.
There have some changes to the forecast for Sunday and Monday now as an area of low pressure tracks to our south, and then slows down and pivots up into Michigan. This has now lead to us adding in a slight chance for scattered showers to the area, along with a downshift in temperatures for Monday. This is still several days out, so we'll watch trends closely. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s, with 60s to low 70s Monday. It'll be breezy as well with wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible both days.
After Monday, we see drier weather return for the most part outside of a slight chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week. We also see a rise in heat levels as highs return to the mid to upper 80s.