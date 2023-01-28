Dry weather wraps up the weekend with dangerously cold wind chills

Lows will be in the negative digits on Saturday night. Wind Chills will be toward the negative teens and 20s.
There are even Wind Chill Advisories until 11am Sunday for Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Pierce and Dunn Counties. Frostbit could occur on exposed skin in as little as 30s minutes during those times.
Sunday looks to be a near perfect day, but there is one ugly thing. That ugly thing being dangerously cold wind chills and very cold temps.
Highs on Sunday will be near 6° under a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine will make its way into our late morning and early afternoon.
Temps will be in the single digits on Monday while staying dry. Lows Monday night will be bitter cold once again with very cold wind chills.
Temps will slowly "warm" back up into the teens for early February. The good news is that most of our forecast stays dry until next weekend.