Easter weekend ends chilly with a rain chance Sunday night

Hoppy Easter Weekend!! The weekend started out cloudy, but clouds partially cleared for a great end to Saturday. Highs on Saturday were in the upper 30s to low 40s for Western Wisconsin.
As a high pressure system moves into Western Wisconsin on Saturday night, we will see a clear sky with cold lows in the 20s. The sky will start out partly cloudy before going to mostly cloudy by Sunday afternoon.
Most of Easter Sunday will be egg-ceptional and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A rain chance returns as early as Sunday evening.
Rain will start as early as 5 p.m. for Western Wisconsin, but most rain will be overnight. Rain will turn into snow as temperatures drop in the evening. Snow won't add up to much with totals anywhere from a trace-1". The liquid precipitation will be anywhere from a trace to 1/4".
After this system passes us, we can expect clear conditions into early Tuesday with lows in the mid 20s.
A Flood Warning will be active for the Chippewa River at Durand until 5a.m. Tuesday.
Another system will set up to bring rain on Tuesday. You can expect temperatures to start trending a little bit warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s with rain in the evening on Tuesday.
Rain will continue into Wednesday where we have our next biggest shot for rain. We would see up to an inch of rain from this system.
Some rain will linger into early Thursday. Temperatures will finally rise near or above average into the weekend with a few more rain chances.