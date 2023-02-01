Eau Claire ends 64 hour streak with subzero feels like temp, but another burst of arctic air approaches

This week has been very cold so far, with the feels like temperatures (either actual air temp with no wind chill or wind chill value) below zero most of the time.
In fact, the wind chill fell below zero Sunday evening at 7pm since the 6pm observation had a barely positive temperature with no wind chill effect. Either the temperature without any wind or the wind chill temperature was below zero continuously from that point until 10am this morning when the temp was +7 and no wind chill effect.
That was 64 hours of it feeling like it's below zero outside in Eau Claire, which is over two and a half days.
While today was warmer this afternoon with highs near 20 degrees and only about 5 degrees below average, another round of arctic air will arrive tomorrow night. That's why another Wind Chill Advisory was issued this afternoon: it's in effect from 6pm tomorrow evening until 9am Friday morning.
Despite the alert being called a Wind Chill Advisory, there might not actually be much wind chill effect. This is because the point of wind chill alerts is the threat for frostbite occurring in 30 minutes or less. With forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning expected to push close to or even colder than -20, that can happen even without any wind. At those temps, any light breeze over 3 mph could cause it to feel like it's between -30 and -40 which would cause frostbite to exposed skin in 15 minutes or less. Still, not much wind is expected, if any, tomorrow night.
Both temps and wind chills topped out in the positive double digits this afternoon before beginning to fall once again, though lows tonight should stay above zero for most with the increase in cloud cover.
There could also be some flurries or very light snow showers late tonight through tomorrow morning, with a dusting at most possible mainly north of highway 29 with a better but still a slight chance for a dusting near and north of highway 8. That snow is along a cold front that doesn't have much moisture available to turn into any measurable snow.
The sky will clear behind the exit of that front tomorrow afternoon, and a combination of the clear sky and light wind will create ideal conditions for lows to drop into the double digit negatives and possibly even -20s in the Chippewa Valley. Northern and north-central Wisconsin has a chance to see -30 or colder early Friday morning.
Highs Friday will only be in the single digits, but thankfully this round of arctic air won't last long. Temps will hold steady or even slowly increase overnight into Saturday morning before rising further to near or above freezing by Saturday afternoon.
A slight chance for snow returns Saturday night and again Monday night into Tuesday, though some rain may mix in with those above freezing highs! Lows will even be in the positive double digits much of next week.