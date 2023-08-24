Eau Claire felt like 110° for only 16th time in recorded history (since 1949) Wednesday as a cold front will soon bring relief from humidity

It was a hot and humid day once again, but thankfully the highest temperatures have dipped back south and it felt like the 80s and 90s today instead of the 100s and 110s like it did yesterday.
Yesterday brought a high of 97 and a heat index that peaked at 110 in Eau Claire, which was 147 degrees warmer than the coldest wind chill this past winter of -37° from December 23.
While those in Texas might laugh at us for calling yesterday extremely hot, the truth is that our extremes aren't that much cooler than theirs in the summer. Dallas' hottest heat index value this summer is only 7 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's, but when you look at the difference between hottest heat index and coldest wind chills from this summer and last winter, Eau Claire experiences about a 20 degree larger spread in extremes.
It's a similar spread when looking at actual temperatures, too.
To be fair, Yesterday was only the 16th time since the airport's automated sensors were installed in 1949 where the heat index climbed to at least 110, so it was among the hotter days ever in Eau Claire, though last winter was slightly warmer than average in terms of extreme cold.
Today's highs reached the mid 80s to low 90s, though the humidity remained high to make it feel warmer. The air conditioner will still have to work decently hard again tomorrow as the humidity remains with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again, but a cold front will move through during the day and that will bring relief from both heat and humidity.
Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s this weekend and into early next week with lows in the 50s along with more comfortable humidity. You may still want the AC at times, but it won't have to work too hard when you choose to turn it on. When the cold front moves through, there is just a slight chance for showers and storms.
Yesterday, there was a level 1 risk for severe weather, but that has been removed by the Storm Prediction Center, so only expect a few showers and possibly a storm or two, but not everyone will get rain as the front passes. What everyone will get is falling humidity and a return to that mild weather this weekend.
The best timing for showers and storms are midday through afternoon, possibly lingering into the evening and the best chances are generally west of highway US-53. After tomorrow, our next slight chance for rain/storms is either late Sunday or on Monday.