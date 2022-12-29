Eau Claire has gained 3 minutes daylight since last Wednesday's solstice

We have just begun to climb the daylight curve! Last Wednesday was the Winter Solstice, known for having the least amount of daylight in the entire year. However, the earliest sunset happens before the solstice and the latest sunrise happens after the solstice.
Eau Claire had 8 hours and 50 minutes between sunrise and sunset today, which is a full three minutes longer than the solstice last week. The sunset is now 9 minutes later than the earliest sunsets in the second week of December and we are now at the time of the year when sunrises are at their latest and are about to begin to get earlier each day!
Temperatures are a lot warmer than they were last week, too, with highs in the upper 30s into the low 40s for most, with Black River Falls being a bit of an outlier with a high in the upper 40s this afternoon.
Eau Claire's high of 42 was the warmest so far this month. That warmer air today melted a lot of snow, especially on roads. That could lead to problems tonight as temps fall back well below freezing after a cold front moves through.
There had been some rain mainly west of a line through Menomonie and Chetek. There still could be some snow overnight tonight, but that will mainly be northwest of the Chippewa River. A trace to 1/2" is possible where snow falls. Clouds will clear tomorrow afternoon, and temperatures will be a bit colder during the day, staying below freezing.
Temps will warm this weekend along with a slight chance for mix or snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as we're ringing in the New Year, though most of that looks to miss the Chippewa Valley to the north and east.
A larger system is expected early next week. It will either be a Monday into Tuesday system or a Tuesday into Wednesday system. If it's the early solution, it'll fall mostly as rain. If it's more in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame, it'll start as rain then transition to snow with the potential for plowable snow by Wednesday morning. Stormtracker 18 will closely monitor this system as it gets closer.