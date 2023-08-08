Eau Claire hasn't seen any rain in nearly two weeks, only a couple chances are in the forecast

Temperatures were warmer today than they were yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but the humidity was very comfortable with dew points generally in the 50s with a few exceptions.
That means that most of us were comfortable. When dew points are in the upper 50s, we can usually feel the moisture but it tends to not be enough to make us uncomfortable. Dew points in the low 50s are not very noticeable, while it tends to feel humid once the dew points cross into the low 60s.
With lower humidity comes continued dry air. It has been over a week since Eau Claire picked up measurable rain. That last round was very beneficial, but it wasn't followed up by more rounds of rain that would've helped us get out of the drought.
August averages about an inch of rain per week, and we have yet to get anything measurable in the first eight days. That puts the summer season that began June 1 nearly 3.5 inches below average and the year to-date is also approaching 3" below average.
There were a few showers and storms north of highway WI-70 this afternoon, but they fizzled out as they push into the drier air over the Chippewa Valley.
We can expect to remain dry tonight, though there is a very slight chance for a few morning showers. Chances are a bit better midday through the afternoon, but unfortunately remain as a slight chance for isolated to at best scattered showers.
Any stronger showers could produce thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Additional evening development will also be isolated across the Chippewa Valley. Any overnight isolated showers should end early Thursday morning, and most of Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild.
Better chances for rain return either Thursday night into Friday or Friday into Friday night, but that round still isn't guaranteed. If it does pan out, it is our best chance for widespread and beneficial rain in the 7-day forecast, though slight chances return Sunday and again next Tuesday.
At least there are chances, but it'll be tough to have more than one beneficial round over the next week.