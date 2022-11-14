Eau Claire hit 1" snow for first time this season on Monday with more in the forecast for the rest of the week

Winter has certainly arrived with both colder temperatures and widespread snow. Temperatures were cold enough that the snow that fell today made roads slippery, especially this evening.
Eau Claire picked up 1" snow for the first time this winter, which is five days before the average date of the first inch snow. While five days earlier than average, it's pretty close to that date so within the realm of normal.
While this system will end overnight, there are several more rounds of snow closely behind that will affect most of the week.
A big reminder with our first snow, especially when snow falls during the day, to turn on your headlights when driving. While it is plenty light out for most newer car's light sensors to not turn on the lights automatically, falling snow greatly reduces visibility. Low-beam headlights and fog lights (if equipped) are designed to help other cars see you in low visibility, so make sure to manually override your automatic lights all week as light snow chances continue.
After a break tomorrow morning, snow will return and again reduce daytime visibility mid-morning through the evening. After today's round that brought 1 to 3 inches snow to Western Wisconsin, the best chance for widespread snow will arrive tomorrow afternoon.
After that, chances will be a bit more scattered Wednesday and Thursday before just a few flurries could linger Friday through the weekend.
Additional snow Tuesday through Thursday, most of which should fall tomorrow, looks to be another 1" to 3" with a few spots perhaps with another inch or so. Again, While probably 1/2 to 3/4 of these amounts could fall tomorrow, this is a three-day combined forecast Tuesday through Thursday this week.
Temps will be falling, too, by the end of the week, and Wisconsin's gun deer season looks to begin cold with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the 20s.