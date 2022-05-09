Eau Claire hit 80 for first time in 2022 ahead of Monday evening's strong storms

Western Wisconsin had a round of strong storms move through this evening after a warm and humid afternoon. Storms have formed in Minnesota this afternoon and moved through Western Wisconsin this evening.
It's likely that a tornado or two touched down- areas of investigation for the National Weather Service will likely be from Menomonie up through Colfax as well as Stockholm through the Durand area. Straight line winds likely also caused some damage areawide.
Eau Claire hit 80 degrees for the first time this year earlier this afternoon, and dew points have climbed into the 60s for the first time this year, too. Gusts have been out of the south exceeding 40 mph in spots, though that wind is decreasing after the storms passed along the cold front.
Expect clouds, temps, and humidity to all drop overnight. It'll still be warm tomorrow with chances for a few showers and storms, but they won't be as widespread as this evening and it won't be as warm or humid. Dew points will be back in the low 50s and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Humidity and warmth returns Wednesday with highs back in the 80s. Storm chances Wednesday and Thursday will mainly be evening through mornings, but a few during the day cannot be ruled out.
Highs will peak on Thursday near the 90 degree mark before a cold front brings more overnight storm chances into Friday. Temps fall Friday through the weekend, but isolated shower chances will remain possible through Sunday.