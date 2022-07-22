Eau Claire hit 90 for the 4th time this month, heat to fuel strong storms Saturday

Highs ranged from the upper 80s to the low 90s for most Friday afternoon, though a few spots were in the mid 90s and our typically cool spots from Ladysmith through Medford to Marshfield were still in the mid 80s.
For Eau Claire, this marked the fourth time in July and the ninth time this summer with a high of at least 90 degrees. One more day and we'll tie the average for the year, and August through September average three 90°+ days between them.
This heat and humidity will continue tomorrow, and will act as fuel for storms that will be triggered by an approaching cold front. Temps could hit 90 again in spots that don't get storms until at least mid-afternoon, but the timing of storms will affect afternoon highs.
Plus, the temperatures are not the biggest threat of the day. Expect multiple rounds of scattered thunderstorms, and each could contain strong to severe storms.
Most of Western Wisconsin continues to be in a level 3 (of 5) risk for severe weather, meaning that numerous severe storms are possible and a few could be particularly intense.
Expect the day to begin sunny to allow heat to build along with dew points in the mid 60s rising towards 70.
The first round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive as early as midday but more likely early to mid afternoon and will be moving to the southeast.
The strongest storms with this first round will most likely be south of highway 29, but do expect storms areawide.
That first round is also expected to be the most widespread, but scattered strong storms will continue to pop up throughout Western Wisconsin through the evening before moving out to the southeast around midnight, though a few could linger into Sunday morning.
The main threat is strong straight-line wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Large hail is also possible in the strongest storms. While these storms should bring some decent rainfall, storms should be moving fast enough to avoid flash flooding, though low lying areas may see some ponding or brief flooding during heavy rain rates.
While the humidity and clouds both decrease on Sunday, a few light showers or sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but otherwise more pleasant weather will arrive thanks to a northwest breeze brining cooler and drier air into the Chippewa Valley.
Highs Sunday through most of next week will top out slightly below average in the upper 70s to low 80s. After Saturday's strong storms, our next chance for rain and/or storms is Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with lower humidity and mild temperatures expected to continue into next weekend.