Eau Claire hit hottest August temperature in over a decade, was hottest at any point in over two years

This week's heat peaked today with temperatures that aren't experienced every year. The last time Eau Claire hit 97 was in June of 2021, two years ago.
Usually, it isn't this hot this late in the summer, either as it's been over a decade since Eau Claire was 97 or hotter in the month of August. It also usually isn't this humid when it gets this hot this far north. Dew points were in the mid to upper 70s all day, which meant that it felt like 100+ since 11am.
I can even objectively say it's hotter than Hell, Michigan.
At the coldest point this morning it still felt like 83 in Eau Claire and felt 90+ since 8am. Peak heat index in Eau Claire was near 110.
Air conditioners across the Chippewa Valley were at full power today, and even though it won't be quite as hot, they'll be working pretty hard tomorrow, too. Highs won't be as warm in the upper 80s to near 90, but with dew points still in the 70s it will feel like the 90s.
We won't get a break from this humidity until a cold front comes through Friday. That brings a chance at strong to severe storms. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the northwest half of the Chippewa Valley in a level 1 risk for severe weather, meaning that an isolated strong to severe storm is possible.
Once the front passes, though, mild weather returns for the weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Storm chances return either Sunday evening or Monday with more typical August temperatures continuing next week.