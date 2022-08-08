Eau Claire is losing roughly 2.5 minutes of light per day; sees last 6 am sunrise of the year

It's a sad story on this Monday August 8th. We're losing daylight at a steady pace, and it seems that summer is flying by.
Monday is our last morning where we'll see a 6 am sunrise. We won't have another before 6 am for another 263 days, on April 28th of 2023. We're losing about 2.5 minutes of light per day.
It might be hard to see the sunrise on this Monday too after a soggy end to the weekend.
We saw roughly 0.80'' of rain here at WQOW overnight. There was 0.62'' at the airport.
Clouds will slowly clear the rest of our Monday now that the rain is done. You might see periods of mist continue throughout the morning, until all the cloud cover fades away.
Sunshine will come out around noon which will help us climb towards the upper 70s.
The rest of the week will be rather quiet. We'll see sunshine and warming temps through Wednesday. It'll even get a little humid through midweek too.
Then, temps hang just below average through the rest of the week with minimal chances for any rain or thunderstorms.