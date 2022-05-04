Eau Claire might have hit latest freeze of the season this morning

Temperatures ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s across Western Wisconsin this morning, and Eau Claire was one of the many places that had a low at or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.
The coldest spots were in our typically cool areas from Black River Falls up towards north-central Wisconsin where lows were in the mid to upper 20s. Eau Claire was exactly 32 this morning, though a few spots died stay a few degrees above freezing mainly south and west of Eau Claire, including Menomonie and Red Wing both with lows of 36.
Today is five days earlier than Eau Claire's average last freeze of the year, but there is a decent chance that today will end up as the season's latest freeze. The current seven day forecast goes to next Wednesday, May 11, and NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is calling for above average temperatures to continue through at least the third week in May.
By then, Eau Claire's average low temperature is in the mid 40s and climbing towards 50 by the end of the month. So, the only possibility to get another freeze within the historical limits would be to have low temperatures of at least 15, if not 20, degrees below average in late May through early June. Possible, but not plausible given the expected weather pattern trends.
Highs this afternoon were able to jump up to the low to mid 60s for most, and even warmer weather is in the forecast. Tomorrow and Friday will both have highs similar to today, but low temperatures will be warmer and closer to 40.
A weak warm front will move through Thursday night through Friday morning, but dry air should prevent most, if not all, rain from reaching the ground in the Chippewa Valley. Highs will climb towards 70 for Wisconsin's opening fishing day on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and a bit of a breeze.
There will be a chance for scattered showers on Sunday afternoon that could affect any outdoor Mother's Day plans before even warmer weather arrives next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with chances to climb into the low 80s if clouds and precip chances stay away in any afternoon, but there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms popping up in an otherwise partly cloudy sky through much of next week.
Some storms could be stronger, but the forecast cannot be detailed enough this far out to accurately evaluate the small-scale atmospheric details necessary for severe weather.