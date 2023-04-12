Eau Claire shatters Wednesday's record high temp, more record warmth in forecast

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Eau Claire shatters Wednesday's record high temp, more record warmth in forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

More record warmth is in the forecast, but so are chances for rain and snow as temps will cool quickly this weekend.

High temps soared this afternoon, shattering Eau Claire's record high! Eau Claire hit a high of 89° as of the 4:30pm climate report.

Record Watch High Today.png

Just one degree shy of 90, too! If it would have done it (the official climate report comes out at 7pm, so it's still possible), today would have been the earliest in the year Eau Claire has ever hit 90.

Number of Days and Year list.png

The record earliest 90+ high is currently April 14, 2003.

14 Cty - High Temps Today SA5pm.png

It remains warm this evening after some spots in Western Wisconsin did, in fact, hit 90. The Red Wing airport is on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River across the river from the city of Red Wing, MN. Black River Falls and Menomonie were right up there near 90, too, and Winona, MN hit 90 as well.

Dew points climbed to the upper 50s this afternoon in the US-8 corridor, but were closer to 50 in the Chippewa Valley. That's enough to feel almost humid up by US-8, but comfortable in the Chippewa Valley albeit with noticeable moisture.

Dew Points vs. Relative Humidity.png

With dew points more important in the summer, it's a good time to go over what the dew point actually is and why it's a better measurement of how much moisture is in the atmosphere compared to relative humidity, commonly referred to as humidity.

Relative humidity is the percent of water vapor in the air compared to how much water vapor could potentially exist at the current temperature. The percent changes by the minute and is affected more by changes in air temperature and less affected by changes in moisture content in the air.

The dew point is the temperature the air would need to be cooled to in order to reach saturation. Saturation is 100% humidity. Simply put, higher dew points mean more moisture is in the air.

While the humidity is fairly low, river levels remain high.

Chippewa River Flood Monitor Map 2018.png

River Flood Warnings remain in place for the Chippewa River at both Eau Claire and Durand, as well as the Mississippi at Wabasha. The Chippewa at Eau Claire is expected to hit flood stage this evening and will crest Friday. The Chippewa at Durand is already at flood stage and is forecast to crest Saturday just below the moderate flood stage.

The sky will remain clear tonight and tomorrow as Eau Claire looks to set another record high temperature in the low to mid 80s. Friday will also be near 80 before a cold front arrives Saturday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures fall this weekend, and there is even a chance for snow to mix in at times Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you