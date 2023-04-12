Eau Claire shatters Wednesday's record high temp, more record warmth in forecast

High temps soared this afternoon, shattering Eau Claire's record high! Eau Claire hit a high of 89° as of the 4:30pm climate report.
Just one degree shy of 90, too! If it would have done it (the official climate report comes out at 7pm, so it's still possible), today would have been the earliest in the year Eau Claire has ever hit 90.
The record earliest 90+ high is currently April 14, 2003.
It remains warm this evening after some spots in Western Wisconsin did, in fact, hit 90. The Red Wing airport is on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River across the river from the city of Red Wing, MN. Black River Falls and Menomonie were right up there near 90, too, and Winona, MN hit 90 as well.
Dew points climbed to the upper 50s this afternoon in the US-8 corridor, but were closer to 50 in the Chippewa Valley. That's enough to feel almost humid up by US-8, but comfortable in the Chippewa Valley albeit with noticeable moisture.
With dew points more important in the summer, it's a good time to go over what the dew point actually is and why it's a better measurement of how much moisture is in the atmosphere compared to relative humidity, commonly referred to as humidity.
Relative humidity is the percent of water vapor in the air compared to how much water vapor could potentially exist at the current temperature. The percent changes by the minute and is affected more by changes in air temperature and less affected by changes in moisture content in the air.
The dew point is the temperature the air would need to be cooled to in order to reach saturation. Saturation is 100% humidity. Simply put, higher dew points mean more moisture is in the air.
While the humidity is fairly low, river levels remain high.
River Flood Warnings remain in place for the Chippewa River at both Eau Claire and Durand, as well as the Mississippi at Wabasha. The Chippewa at Eau Claire is expected to hit flood stage this evening and will crest Friday. The Chippewa at Durand is already at flood stage and is forecast to crest Saturday just below the moderate flood stage.
The sky will remain clear tonight and tomorrow as Eau Claire looks to set another record high temperature in the low to mid 80s. Friday will also be near 80 before a cold front arrives Saturday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures fall this weekend, and there is even a chance for snow to mix in at times Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday.