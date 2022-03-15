Eau Claire's first 50° of 2022 expected Wednesday, possibly also first 60°

More snow melted today as temps rose after a foggy morning. Some spots hit the 50 degree threshold this afternoon, though Eau Claire fell just a bit short, at least so far today.
There's a small chance to hit 50 before sunset that's just after 7pm. So, while today wasn't the first 50 of the year, tomorrow will be. In fact, we'll be close to hitting the 60 degree mark tomorrow afternoon as we continue to warm.
Still, our first 50 of 2022 comes just a bit behind the average first 50 date of March 5. Eau Claire hasn't hit the 50 degree mark since shortly after midnight on December 16 as temps were falling behind the cold front that brought those severe storms and tornadoes to Western Wisconsin on December 15.
The date of the average first 60+ high for Eau Claire is March 24.
Temps stayed below 50 this afternoon in the spots that had the thickest fog this morning that took the longer time to dissipate. Fog chances are much lower tonight as there will be a bit of a southerly breeze. While wind speeds will only be about 5-10 mph, that should be enough to keep the air mixed and thus not letting moisture settle near surface in most spots. Some patchy valley fog is still possible.
As mentioned, tomorrow's highs will push close to 60 degrees with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and a southwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph continuing to carry warmer air our way.
A weak cold front moves through tomorrow night into Thursday, but precip in the form of a light rain or snow should stay to our north. Precip will redevelop along that front to our southeast on Friday, but there's still a slight chance we get on the edge of the area of light snow changing to rain.
There's a better chance that we remain dry. After that, temps warm back to the 50s again through the weekend and our next precip chance doesn't arrive until later Monday with slightly better chances for rain and/or snow on Tuesday.