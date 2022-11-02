Eau Claire's high temperature ties daily record. Tomorrow will still be warm (near 70°) before a cold front brings rain chances Thursday night through Saturday

It was another very warm November day across Western Wisconsin with temperatures that are on the verge of rare for this time of year. Eau Claire's record high is 75 set in 1933, but the second warmest November second (before today) was 72° in 1938.
High temperatures in Western Wisconsin pushed into the mid 70s for most with a few spots south of highway 10 pushing into the upper 70s.
Eau Claire officially hit the daily record with a high of 75 degrees, tying the record originally set 89 years ago.
To put into perspective how high we are within the range of historical temperatures on this date, the record LOW temperature for today's date is -1° set in 1951.
Yup, on today's date in Eau Claire's weather history, the thermometer dropped below zero. That was the earliest in the winter season Eau Claire has ever recorded a negative temperature.
So while it has been quite cold in early November in the past, today remained warm mainly because of a combination of sunshine and the southerly wind that saw gusts as strong as 30 mph in the Chippewa Valley and was closer to 35-40 mph near the Minnesota border.
Another factor in how warm it got today was how dry it has been. Since air can change temperature faster than water can, the air temperature can change more quickly if there is very little water vapor in the atmosphere.
When it is warm, windy, and dry, the fire danger is high. All of Western Wisconsin and most of the state is at high fire danger at the county level according the the WI DNR, but I have seen Facebook posts from a few fire departments in the area post the wildfire risk at "very high" today.
Rain chances will return with the arrival of a cold front Thursday night. Thursday afternoon will likely still be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but not as warm as today due to increasing cloud cover especially in the afternoon ahead of that front.
Expect isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight with widespread rain possibly on Friday, though likely not for everyone.
The best chances for widespread rain are southeast of the Chippewa River. with scattered chances to the northwest. Temperatures will likely fall to around 50 by Friday morning and not warm much further for the rest of the day.
Saturday will have the coolest high temperature because that's when the most widespread rain is possible. Temps will warm back above average into the low to mid 50s Sunday through the middle of next week, though slight chances for rain return on Election Day next Tuesday.