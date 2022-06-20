 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eau Claire's high today was hottest in over a year

  • By: Matt Schaefer

Temperatures haven't been this hot since early June of last year. However, temps just a degree or two hotter haven't happened in a few weeks short of a decade!

Temperatures soared across Western Wisconsin today, ranging from around 90 from Marshfield to Medford to the mid to upper 90s in the Chippewa Valley. Highs approached 100+ along the border with Minnesota.

As usual, despite those high temps, it's not so much the heat as that gosh darn humidity. Dew points were in the low 70s all day long. That made it feel like it was 100 or hotter all afternoon and evening.

Eau Claire was this hot most recently just over a year ago on June 10, 2021. Eau Claire also hit a high of 97 on June 5 of last year, and it's possible Eau Claire hits that yet this evening. If it does, it ties the hottest temperature recorded in just under a decade because Eau Claire hasn't hit 98° since 2012.

To be precise, Eau Claire's high hit 98 on July 16, 2012 a full 3,626 days ago. That's 9 years, 11 months, and 4 days to be exact.

Dew points will remain high through the night, which will keep lows from dropping much lower than the mid 70s.

If you don't have air conditioning, this actually can create just as much harm as the afternoon highs as it's on the edge of being too warm for your body to cool off overnight in order to recharge for more heat tomorrow.

Use fans and make sure you stay hydrated. Taking a cool shower or bath can help your body recharge, too, so that you're ready for another hot and humid day.

Temps tomorrow don't look to be as warm as today was, but still will rise into the low 90s after a slight chance for a few showers/storms early tonight mainly northwest of the Chippewa River.

Wednesday will be a mild summer day with dew points below 60 and highs in the low to mid 80s, but the 90s return on Thursday ahead of a couple of chances for showers and storms first Thursday night and again Saturday into Sunday. Lower humidity and more average summertime highs return early next week. 

