Eau Claire's winter is now 9th snowiest in recorded history with more chances possible

Snow fell last night through this morning mainly north and east of Eau Claire. Gilman picked up 3" and our Weather Tracker, Bob, between Tony and Ladysmith reported a similar total.
Totals quickly decreased further south with 1" reports stretching to about a line through Chetek and Thorp.
Eau Claire picked up just 1/10" of slushy snow this morning that quickly melted today. That brings March up to 15.2", which is more than double the monthly average to date.
The winter is nearly two feet above average, now up to 71.6" total snow. That tenth of an inch today broke the tie for 9th snowiest winter in recorded history, with data going back to 1892.
Eau Claire never actually fell below freezing this morning with a low of 33. Highs still managed to climb up to the upper 30s to the mid 40s this afternoon, which allowed more snow to melt than what fell for most.
There is another chance tonight through tomorrow morning, but any light accumulations look to remain south of the Chippewa Valley, and possibly south of La Crosse.
Still, flurries cannot be ruled out near and south of WI-29. Otherwise, temperatures will be a bit below average tomorrow and could again stay in the upper 30s.
Highs will rise near Eau Claire's average high of 45 Friday through the weekend. There is another slight chance for rain and/or snow this weekend, but it doesn't look like anything big.