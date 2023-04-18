Eau Claire's winter now 8th snowiest all-time, this week's precipitation will fall mostly as rain

The snow that ended yesterday morning pushed Eau Claire up to over 75 inches on the year, enough to make this the 8th snowiest winter on record. While Eau Claire only got 2 inches, areas just 30 miles to the east picked up over 20.
If Eau Claire would've gotten that, it would be enough to be at least in second place, and a few of the reports were enough to make it to first place. So, it's likely that spots that picked up 20 to 30 inches Sunday night through yesterday had a top five winters worth of snow, because it's been a lot even where this most recent storm mainly missed.
Highs today were certainly cooler where the snow was deeper. The sun melted pretty much all of the snow in Eau Claire except for in mostly shaded spots. So, Eau Claire managed to warm about 10 degrees further than areas to the east where the snow was heavier.
Temps will approach the freezing mark tonight as the next low pressure system approaches. Some spots could see brief periods of heavy rain. Expect rain to move in tomorrow morning from the southwest.
The most widespread rain will fall between 8am and noon, and the afternoon will be mainly dry with just a few isolated showers possible.
Another round arrives tomorrow night in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible along with some gusty winds, thought the severe threat should stay south of I-90.
More breaks are expected Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning in the afternoon and evening. Again, rain is likely both tomorrow and Thursday, but it will not rain all day.
Some spots could pick up several inches rain, and that could lead to localized flooding in typical low spots and near rivers/streams.
Temperatures will remain below average with lows near or below freezing much of the forecast and highs only in the 40s to 50s. Today's average high is 58, and the average high will climb to 61 by the end of the 7 day forecast next Wednesday.