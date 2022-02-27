Ending February on a "warm" and dry note

Highs on Sunday felt right on average in the low to mid 30s throughout Western Wisconsin. We also saw some specks of sunshine that helped melt more snow!
Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the mid-teens which could make the wet and slush roads turn slick, until we see more melting on Monday. Increasing clouds will develop overnight on Sunday, for a mostly cloudy sky.
Monday's snow chance shifted higher north, which means we will have a warmer and drier end to February with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
A few flakes can't be ruled out in Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties from Monday's clipper, but very little impacts are expected.
Things cool down a bit for the start of March on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s, a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of snow. We won't see much from this system either, but we could see a wintry mix develop into Wednesday.
A slight chance of snow will roll over into Wednesday with highs near 36°. A band of snow is due to set up to our south but could make its way farther north on Thursday. Thursday looks dry for now, but if the band shifts north with time, we could see another snow chance.
Next weekend brings a winter system that will bring a wintry mix into Western Wisconsin. Other than snow chances, the week ahead looks like a warmer one.