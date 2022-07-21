Enjoy this perfect beach weather! The heat and humidity lead to severe storms Saturday

We've certainly had our fair share of perfect weather days and we get to experience another one Thursday!
Abundant sunshine and a steady breeze will lead temps into the mid 80s! Dew points will be in the upper 50s to near 60 which means it will be comfortable.
Winds speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
The UV-Index for your Thursday will be a 7, meaning burn time is about 25 minutes. Don't forget a little sunscreen!
Overnight, lows drop into the 60s. A weak little wave will try to bring us a few spotty showers and storms early Friday morning.
There is a chance for an isolated again in the later afternoon Friday that could become strong to severe. There is a level 1 risk for isolated large hail or damaging winds. Have your alerts on.
Temperatures will try to climb into the upper 80s Friday with dew points back in the mid 60s. It will be hot and humid again.
Saturday will be even hotter towards 90 with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Oppressive.
That will lead to a level 3 risk for numerous severe storms with hail, winds and tornadoes all possible. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast. Make sure you have alerts on and if you're heading to Country Jam, or any other outdoor activities for that matter, be sure to have a plan.