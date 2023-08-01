Even higher humidity arrives tomorrow with a slight chance for a few strong storms popping up

Highs climbed into the 80s again today, but the humidity wasn't too bad. Thankfully, dew points ranged from the mid 50s to mid/upper 60s across Western Wisconsin this afternoon, but these will all rise overnight to at least the low 60s.
Dew points will further rise tomorrow to the mid/upper 60s along with some low 70s. This is very humid air, but not as humid as it was last week.
When humidity rises, there is energy available for any storm that forms. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through that will provide the lift for at least a few storms to form and tap into that energy.
Therefore, a few storms could be strong to severe with a level one risk for severe weather generally north of US-12, but the risk also stays north of US-10 east of Eau Claire when US-12 turns south.
An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon and evening, though not everyone will be affected by showers and storms. That's why the chance for rain and storms remains in the "slight" category.
Rainfall is not expected to add up to too much in any one spot because despite any storms producing downpours, they will be moving fast enough to not rain heavily in any one spot for too long. Heat and humidity will continue Thursday with highs near 90 and dew points near 70, though shower and storm chances are very low- they aren't zero but below slight chance criteria.
Humidity will decrease through the weekend as slight chances for showers and storms return, but the best of all the slights in the 7-day right now looks to be centered on Saturday night into Sunday.
Temps will cool off and humidity will go away for at least the beginning of next week, though a few slight chances for showers and storms could continue.