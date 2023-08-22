EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Dangerous heat expected the next few days; heat index could reach 115 in spots

After a seasonably cool and overcast day on our Monday, that will be long gone as the stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will begin today.
HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS remain in place for the entire area. Shown below is a breakdown of the alerts, since they begin and expire at different times for different locations.
Tuesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Clark and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warning for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties. All alerts will begin at 11 AM.
Wednesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Taylor and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warning for everyone else. These will go through mid-evening. The alerts for Clark and Taylor counties will begin at 10 AM.
Thursday: Heat Advisory for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties; Excessive Heat Watch for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These will replace the alerts that expire Wednesday evening and will continue until 7 PM.
Within the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch, the heat index will range from 93 to 103 and will range from 103-116 within the Excessive Heat Warning.
If you are going to be outdoors for ANY length of time, please make sure you are using extreme caution. Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and find an air conditioned environment. Also, make sure your friends, neighbors and pets have a cool place as well and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Highs top out in the mid 80s to mid 90s Tuesday with dew points rising into the mid to upper 70s. Lows tonight only falling back into the 70s. Eau Claire could possibly tie or set a new record for the warmest low temperature. The current record is 75 set back in 1968.
On Wednesday, highs soar well into the 90s with spots along the Mississippi River possibly approaching 100. Dew points will once again be in the 70s. Lows fall back into the mid 60s to mid 70s.
It'll still be hot and humid Thursday but highs fall back into the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s.
A few showers and t-storms are possible on Friday as a cold front comes through, but as we head into the weekend, we'll maintain the sunshine but it's going to be so much nicer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the 50s.