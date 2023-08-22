 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Dangerous heat expected the next few days; heat index could reach 115 in spots

  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerous heat expected the next few days; heat index could reach 115 in spots

After a seasonably cool and overcast day on our Monday, that will be long gone as the stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will begin today. 

HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS remain in place for the entire area. Shown below is a breakdown of the alerts, since they begin and expire at different times for different locations.

Watches Warnings.png

Tuesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Clark and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warning for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties. All alerts will begin at 11 AM. 

Watches Warnings 2.png

Wednesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Taylor and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warning for everyone else. These will go through mid-evening. The alerts for Clark and Taylor counties will begin at 10 AM. 

Watches Warnings 3.png

Thursday: Heat Advisory for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties; Excessive Heat Watch for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These will replace the alerts that expire Wednesday evening and will continue until 7 PM.

Heat Index Risk - Daybreak.png

Within the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch, the heat index will range from 93 to 103 and will range from 103-116 within the Excessive Heat Warning. 

Heat Safety.png

If you are going to be outdoors for ANY length of time, please make sure you are using extreme caution. Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and find an air conditioned environment. Also, make sure your friends, neighbors and pets have a cool place as well and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. 

Highs Today DMA.png

Highs top out in the mid 80s to mid 90s Tuesday with dew points rising into the mid to upper 70s. Lows tonight only falling back into the 70s. Eau Claire could possibly tie or set a new record for the warmest low temperature. The current record is 75 set back in 1968. 

Highs Tomorrow DMA.png

On Wednesday, highs soar well into the 90s with spots along the Mississippi River possibly approaching 100. Dew points will once again be in the 70s. Lows fall back into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

It'll still be hot and humid Thursday but highs fall back into the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s. 

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png

A few showers and t-storms are possible on Friday as a cold front comes through, but as we head into the weekend, we'll maintain the sunshine but it's going to be so much nicer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the 50s. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

