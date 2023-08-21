 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Heat and very high humidity will make it feel like 100°+ at times this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Make sure to be prepared for the heat wave in order to stay safe this week

There are both Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place both today and tomorrow.

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

Some counties are under one today and a different alert tomorrow, but the important thing is that both mean that high heat and humidity will make for possibly dangerous conditions for those working outside and those without air conditioning.

Today's clouds will clear out tonight, but today was cooler than average because of the cloud cover. It was slightly humid, too, but not at any level out of the ordinary for summer.

However, that changes in a big way tomorrow into Wednesday.

Midwest Muggy Meter 5 Day ECMWF.png

At times, dew points may climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is Uff-da top of our Midwest Muggy Meter! This is incredibly uncomfortable humidity regardless the temperature, but the temperatures will also be hot with highs near or above 90.

Getting Warmer.png

In fact, some spots might push closer to 100 each of the next two days. The combination of both high heat and humidity will make it feel like it's hotter than 100° at times possibly both today and tomorrow.

Heat Index iCast 32hr Tomorrow.png

The other thing that this graph shows that concerns me is that it may still feel like 80 or upper 70s at best (forecast low is in the mid 70s) since the humidity is still high.

At that level, anyone without air conditioning will find it difficult to recharge overnight as it really won't get that cool even at the coldest point of the night. Plus, Wednesday might be even hotter than Tuesday, though it'll likely feel similar with a bit lower dew points expected Wednesday.

Heat Safety.png

Regardless, make sure you are prepared for the heat by staying hydrated and trying to get to AC if possible. Even an hour of AC can help recharge the body to handle more heat and humidity. A cool shower or bath can help, too, to recharge and be ready to handle more heat.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

There is a chance for showers and storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning ahead of the heat and humidity, but those should mostly stay just to our northeast with slight chances going down to about I-94 and to the north/east.

Thursday will likely make three straight days with highs in the 90s, but it shouldn't be quite as humid. Other than tomorrow morning, Friday is the only even slight chance for rain/storms as it stays otherwise dry. Mild weather thankfully returns this weekend with near-normal temps and comfortable humidity. 

7 Day Evening.png

