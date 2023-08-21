EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Heat and very high humidity will make it feel like 100°+ at times this week

There are both Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place both today and tomorrow.
Some counties are under one today and a different alert tomorrow, but the important thing is that both mean that high heat and humidity will make for possibly dangerous conditions for those working outside and those without air conditioning.
Today's clouds will clear out tonight, but today was cooler than average because of the cloud cover. It was slightly humid, too, but not at any level out of the ordinary for summer.
However, that changes in a big way tomorrow into Wednesday.
At times, dew points may climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is Uff-da top of our Midwest Muggy Meter! This is incredibly uncomfortable humidity regardless the temperature, but the temperatures will also be hot with highs near or above 90.
In fact, some spots might push closer to 100 each of the next two days. The combination of both high heat and humidity will make it feel like it's hotter than 100° at times possibly both today and tomorrow.
The other thing that this graph shows that concerns me is that it may still feel like 80 or upper 70s at best (forecast low is in the mid 70s) since the humidity is still high.
At that level, anyone without air conditioning will find it difficult to recharge overnight as it really won't get that cool even at the coldest point of the night. Plus, Wednesday might be even hotter than Tuesday, though it'll likely feel similar with a bit lower dew points expected Wednesday.
Regardless, make sure you are prepared for the heat by staying hydrated and trying to get to AC if possible. Even an hour of AC can help recharge the body to handle more heat and humidity. A cool shower or bath can help, too, to recharge and be ready to handle more heat.
There is a chance for showers and storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning ahead of the heat and humidity, but those should mostly stay just to our northeast with slight chances going down to about I-94 and to the north/east.
Thursday will likely make three straight days with highs in the 90s, but it shouldn't be quite as humid. Other than tomorrow morning, Friday is the only even slight chance for rain/storms as it stays otherwise dry. Mild weather thankfully returns this weekend with near-normal temps and comfortable humidity.