Expect a widespread killing freeze tonight as even Eau Claire's temp will dip below 30 for first time since Apr. 27

Wintry weather has arrived to Western Wisconsin. Pretty much everyone has seen snowflakes already this season and many have had minor accumulations already. While temps warmed slightly this weekend, they have already begun to fall.
Snow is just a bit heavier in the UP and northern Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow has fallen in parts, and it's not done yet as parts of the UP can expect 18" or more by the time this round of lake effect snow ends tomorrow. One report just on the Wisconsin side of the border near Ironwood, MI has a report of 16" near Gile, WI.
While some flurries continue to fall this evening, we are not expecting any accumulations. In fact, the sky should finally clear out tonight. Eau Claire and most of Western Wisconsin didn't even hit 40 this afternoon, and temperatures are falling quickly tonight with that mostly clear sky.
Eau Claire has only dropped below freezing 6 times so far this season. Only three of those days had a low colder than the freezing temp of 32. Tonight, Expect lows much colder than we've had so far this season with temps dropping down to the low to mid 20s. A few spots might drop to the teens, but the coldest air will be mainly west of highway 53 because the blanket of clouds will hang on a bit longer to the east as the clouds will slowly depart west to east overnight.
So, tonight's temperatures mean that there will be a widespread killing freeze overnight especially in spots that haven't been that cold yet as Central Wisconsin has been in the mid to upper 20s several times already.
Once the sky clears tonight or tomorrow morning depending on where you are, expect plenty of sunshine but only slightly warmer afternoon highs tomorrow in the low to mid 40s. There will still be a cold breeze out of the northwest that will get a bit lighter by Wednesday finally.
The combination of the hard freeze and continued breeze tonight will mean many leaves will fall off the trees over the next week. A warm front is expected to pass midweek with no moisture available for any rain chances and the sky will only be partly cloudy as it passes Wednesday and Thursday.
Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week and will continue into the weekend. Some spots might even hit 70 on Sunday before a cold front arrives Sunday evening. Expect our next chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms with that front Sunday night through Monday. Colder temperatures will follow.