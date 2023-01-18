Expect nasty travel conditions for Thursday morning commute with heaviest snow rates between midnight and 6am

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western Wisconsin except Polk County. Click here for details on the alerts and times they are in effect.
The main forecast points tonight are on the impacts of the approaching winter storm. Expect heavy snow rates overnight exceeding 1" per hour for several hours. Overnight travel will be dangerous with snow falling faster than plows can keep up with even on main roads.
Visibility will be well below 1/4 mile, too, during the heaviest snow that could continue into the morning commute. There will likely be 3 to 7 inches snow already on the ground by 6am and could be closer to 4 to 9 by 8am.
So, the side streets and rural roads will likely have a lot of snow and be incredibly slippery. Even the main highways will be slippery. You'll need to slow way down and make sure you're adding at least 10 car lengths of following distance to your normal safe following distance.
In addition, don't forget to manually turn on your low beam headlights when driving tomorrow in the snow as it helps others see you. Even if your car's daytime running lights don't turn on rear marker lights, so override your automatic lights to ensure others can see you from all directions.
The snow storm is currently moving south to north through Iowa with light snow showers extending westward all the way to the Rocky Mountains near Denver.
Snow will be crossing the Mississippi River into Wisconsin between 9 and 11pm and should be approaching highway 29 from the south between midnight and 1am.
The heaviest snow will fall shortly after the snow begins as indicated by the darker areas of blue on Futurecast.
Snow rates will be decreasing but snow will still be widespread through the morning commute, with scattered light to moderate snow showers continuing past noon.
A few of these lighter and a bit more widely snow showers will linger into the evening as snow chances don't completely go away until about midnight, though a few flurries could linger into Friday.
The latest snow total forecast from Stormtracker 18 calls for 5" to 10" for most of Western Wisconsin and all of the Chippewa Valley. Snow totals will be lower in the 3" to 6" range further northwest of a line from about Hastings, MN through Cameron, WI. Refer to the map below for details.
Again, dangerous travel conditions are likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. The main roads should improve a bit during the day as snow rates decrease enough to where plows should be able to keep up with snowfall, though slippery spots on the highways will continue into through the evening until the snow completely comes to an end.
Side streets and rural roads will be very treacherous throughout the day from the deep snow that falls, and it's likely that plows won't be able to get to all the roads until at least Thursday night.
Once the snow ends, temperatures will fall a bit through the weekend with highs falling back into the 20s and lows in the teens. Even these cooler-that-we've-been temperatures are above average, but it'll be continued cloud cover that keeps temps from falling any further.
Much colder air could arrive as soon as the end of next week after an early week slight chance for snow, though that's past the end of today's 7 day forecast.