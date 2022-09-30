Fall Color (report) Friday! While leaves continue to change, this summer's lack of rain will result in less vivid colors

Leaves are really beginning to change colors across the state but especially northern and western Wisconsin. Colors are past the 50% mark according to Travel Wisconsin in a few counties, including Barron County which has reports up to 70% of peak!
Most of the Chippewa Valley is in the 20 to 40 percent range as there is still plenty of green, but yellows and oranges are mixing in nicely.
When it comes to leaf science, yellows and oranges tend to be fairly consistent from year to year, but the process of creating reds and purples are affected the most by weather patterns.
Temperatures and rainfall are the most important parameters when evaluating how good the fall colors will be. In early fall, plenty of sunny, warm, but not humid days with cool nights (without frost/freezes) are ideal. Outside of some patchy frost and a freeze in rural areas, this fall wasn't too bad in that regard.
Too much wind in fall can knock leaves off before they show their best colors, but that hasn't happened this year.
The biggest issue this year is the drought and near-drought conditions. With our extremely dry summer, not only has the process to start the color change process been delayed and will lead to a shorter leaf color season, it is likely that there will be far fewer or at least less vivid reds and purples mixing in.
So, even if future conditions are perfect, it won't likely be a great year for colors. Still, any color is good color in fall, or at least that's my opinion.
Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend and there will only be isolated light showers possible, though not likely even though the slight chance exists at any time.
The best chance (still a slight chance) will be overnight into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Next week will remain warm until a cold front comes with just slight chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday morning.
After that, there will likely be some frost and the possibility for more freezing lows.