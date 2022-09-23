Fall colors beginning to show, though there are more rain chances through the weekend

It was a very cold morning across Central Wisconsin with lows in the Northwoods near Eagle River and Tomahawk dropping slightly below 30 degrees!
There were other freezing temperatures, too, though not quite in the Chippewa Valley. Ladysmith, Medford, and Black River Falls fell down into the 30s with Black River Falls the closest to freezing at 33 this morning.
Temperatures warmed up faster in the coldest areas east of us because those areas stayed clear last night and had a bit of sunshine before the round of rain we saw this afternoon got to those spots. Still, most of Western Wisconsin climbed close to 60 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than Eau Claire's average high of 69.
Fall colors have been changing quickly over the past week. Part of the issue is the drought conditions have delayed the start of changing colors, but peak color is still expected to be around the average time of year in mid to late October. According to Travel Wisconsin, the Chippewa Valley is between 10% and 20% color. Barron County is reporting about 40% color.
There was a round of rain that moved through this afternoon, and there should only be sprinkles on radar through the evening until our next round arrives between 8 and 10pm. Those scattered showers will continue through the night before tapering off by morning.
Most of your Saturday will be dry, though some sprinkles or isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Saturday's best chance for rain will be in the evening/overnight before showers taper out again Sunday morning. A few showers may pop up again Sunday afternoon before a cold front clears the area.
Sunday will also be quite windy out of the northwest with gusts to 40mph possible, which will usher in cooler temperatures once again. Most of next week will be sunny but colder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows again pushing into the frost range, and possibly looking at freezing temps for some spots Wednesday morning.