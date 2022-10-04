Fall colors nearing peak just as temperatures prepare to drop after a cold front moves through

Fall colors are nearing peak in northern Wisconsin, and it's not that far behind in the Chippewa Valley. Taylor County is closest to peak according to Travel Wisconsin with a report of 80% color.
The report from Rusk County is 5 days old and it's likely a lot has changed since then. In fact, Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe was up in Rusk County working on a story today and he estimated the colors closer to 60% along highway 8.
It was a warmer day with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon across Western Wisconsin, but temperatures likely won't be this warm for at least a week. If highs don't hit the mid 70s again for the next two or three weeks, it's possible we won't be this warm again until spring. Though quite a bit above average, it's not that unusual to have a high near 70 through mid November.
There are a few showers on radar mainly northwest of the Chippewa River this evening, though the returns are quite light and that means there are just sprinkles or very light rain falling.
These small chances for isolated showers will continue tonight and tomorrow with the best chances calling for just a scattered round of showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong cold front moves through.
Temps will likely stay in the low 50s all day Thursday before beginning to fall again in the afternoon as a blustery north wind picks up with gusts of over 30 mph likely.
Freezing low temperatures return to the Chippewa Valley Thursday night with the coldest air expected Friday night. Highs will warm back up near 60 on Saturday and in the 60s through early next week. There are no chances for rain Friday through Monday as our pattern will remain dry.