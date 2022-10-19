Fall colors reportedly at peak to past peak in Western Wisconsin

Fall colors have been changing more quickly than in past years as the colors began to change later than typical due to drought or near-drought conditions. Now, colors are about as good as they'll likely get in most places.
Areas near and north of highway 64 are already in the dark maroon "fading peak" category according to Travel Wisconsin and a few places in northern and north-central Wisconsin are already well past peak.
Since we had two consecutive nights with widespread hard freezes with lows at least in the mid 20s, the leaves that are left on trees will become more brittle and will likely fall very soon.
Lows this morning were similar to yesterday morning, though many spots were a couple of degrees cooler. Eau Claire dropped down to 22 and there were several spots that dropped to the teens including Black River Falls along with places closer to the Minnesota border.
Temperatures did manage to warm a degree or two warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday, and the wind wasn't as strong so it felt about 5 degrees warmer factoring in the wind chill. Lows will likely fall back to the 20s tonight, though perhaps not as cold as the past couple nights as there will be a bit more cloud cover.
Expect a partly cloudy sky early tonight clear out by morning with more clouds returning tomorrow afternoon as a warm front moves through Western Wisconsin, with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid 50s tomorrow. Sunshine will return Friday and continue into Saturday with highs climbing again into the mid 60s Friday and near or above 70 Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend should be absolutely gorgeous and you should definitely try to make the most of it before a cold front approaches Sunday evening, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly Sunday night with lingering rain chances, possibly still with some thunder Monday through Monday night.
Another round of precipitation will be possible towards the middle of next week, but temperatures behind the cold front will be cold enough for snow or wintry mix to be the primary precipitation type.