Fall-like temperatures to continue over the next week; few rain chances sprinkled in as well

It's felt more like Fall over the last two days after our early September heat wave. Highs Thursday only managed low to mid 60s across the area with Medford barely getting to 60. For Eau Claire, this is the coolest day since May 19th when the high was 62 degrees.
Your Friday forecast will start off with areas of fog and lingering cloud cover but skies become sunny as we head towards midday and the afternoon hours. Winds remain light overall with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Some clouds return overnight tonight ahead of a cold front otherwise skies remain clear. Winds remain light so areas of patchy fog could develop again. Lows drop into the 40s to low 50s.
Clouds increase throughout the morning Saturday, leading to a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Models vary in the coverage of the rain but don't expect anything heavy or widespread. We see a bump in temperatures with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
A few isolated showers are possible Sunday through Tuesday otherwise we'll stay dry after Saturday's rain chances. The Fall-like temperatures will continue to with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Lows at night will be down in the 40s.