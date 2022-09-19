Fall weather is just around the corner, once a few storms roll through the valley Tuesday

Dense fog is in the area early this morning. Visibility is down to 1/4 mile or less. We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 am.
Once that fog lifts, we'll open up to sunshine all day. High temperatures will climb towards the upper 70s. Winds will be light, and the humidity will be low.
Overnight, a warm front will spark a few thunderstorms across the valley. These will end before Daybreak. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with high temps in the low to mid 80s.
Dew points spike into the mid to upper 60s as winds pickup from the south at 5 to 15 mph.
A cold front is scheduled for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday that will finally bring back those fall temperatures. That front will also give us a chance for a few showers or storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Wednesday will be cooler with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will still be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph.
The rest of the week looks way more comfortable with fall temps lasting for the foreseeable future.