Fall weather is just around the corner, once a few storms roll through the valley Tuesday

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This fog will vary over short distances. The worst visibility will be in lower lying areas and near bodies of water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&