...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This fog will vary over short distances.
The worst visibility will be in lower lying areas and near
bodies of water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Fall weather is just around the corner, once a few storms roll through the valley Tuesday

dense fog adv.png

Dense fog is in the area early this morning. Visibility is down to 1/4 mile or less. We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 am. 

Fog Alert - Today.png

Once that fog lifts, we'll open up to sunshine all day. High temperatures will climb towards the upper 70s. Winds will be light, and the humidity will be low. 

Overnight, a warm front will spark a few thunderstorms across the valley. These will end before Daybreak. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with high temps in the low to mid 80s. 

tue storm.png

Dew points spike into the mid to upper 60s as winds pickup from the south at 5 to 15 mph. 

A cold front is scheduled for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday that will finally bring back those fall temperatures. That front will also give us a chance for a few showers or storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cooler with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will still be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph. 

Meteogram Future Temp Trend -- Daybreak.png

The rest of the week looks way more comfortable with fall temps lasting for the foreseeable future. 

7 day morning.png

