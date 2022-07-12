Fantastic fair forecast for next few days

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair began with fantastic weather today, though a few showers and storms will be possible through this evening before that chance ends tonight.
Tomorrow will be sunny at the fairgrounds and we'll continue having lower humidity temps will warm to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.
Thursday looks similar with highs also in the 80s, though humidity will begin to rise again later in the day ahead of chances for rain and storms returning overnight into Friday morning.
The rest of the weekend will have pop up shower and storm chances, but most of Friday through Sunday will remain dry. Still, be prepared for those chances if outside at the fair, Rock Fest, or anywhere else in Western Wisconsin.
The best chance for rain/storms on Friday is in the morning with chances returning Saturday afternoon, though an isolated few will be possible at any time. A few more could linger into Sunday, though temps will begin to get hotter before topping out near 90 early next week.
Humidity will be ridiculously high, too, so prepare for a hot and humid mid-summer week.