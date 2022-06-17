Father's Day weekend is teed up to be quite nice despite a small chance rain/thunder

Eau Claire had a nice Friday before Father's Day weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. Today's highs will continue into tomorrow and Sunday as well making for a nice weekend.
If you plan on golfing tomorrow, Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers, possibly with thunder, but will mostly miss Chippewa Valley and only last from the afternoon through early evening. So, if you are looking for a perfect hole in one, the best chances to tee off is in the morning and early afternoon.
Humidity will remain comfortable through Sunday morning, though Sunday will start to see a rise in dewpoints towards the mid 60s. By Sunday night, expect the humidity to return and lows to hold in the 70s. The humidity will continue into the next week along with a return of heat.
Monday's highs will climb into the 90s ahead of a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Tuesday will also be humid with chances of scattered thunderstorms storms. A cold front will move into the Chippewa Valley Tuesday night, lowering the highs back into the 80s and dropping the humidity along with it, making for a comfortable rest of the week.