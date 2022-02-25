February ends on a warmer note; March comes in barely above average

After 1.4'' of snowfall fell in Eau Claire Thursday, we're moving into a quieter forecast for the weekend. Sunshine, breezy winds and slightly warmer temperatures will get you through the rest of February.
Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be light from the west as high pressure passes by.
As that high pressure sinks to the southeast, we'll see westerly winds setup for Saturday. Speeds will be at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 30s. It will be mostly sunny.
Sunday we'll see more clouds move in and temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 20s.
The last day of February Monday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures back above average. There will be a slight chance for some light flurries, but confidence is low at any decent accumulation.
Looking ahead to March, near average temperatures seem likely through the first week but no major warmups are expected in the near future.