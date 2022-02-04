Few more flakes and more seasonable temperatures through the weekend

We had a few flurries on Friday for a trace of snow with clearing skies afterwards. As we fall into Friday night, a few key changes begin happening.
Friday and Saturday will be similar with winds beginning to shift directions from the south giving us warmer and more seasonable air on Saturday. The other difference will be cloud coverage with a mostly cloudy sky throughout most of Saturday.
Slight chances for snow begin around 7 a.m. Saturday, with a few flurries. Flurries will be on and off throughout the day but will not add up to much. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the day.
More slight chances for flurries come by on Sunday. These will not add much to totals either. Totals Saturday through Sunday will range from a trace to 1/2".
Lows begin to plummet again on Sunday night, but warmer air returns for the start of the week. Seasonable highs in the mid 20s on Monday before even warmer highs in the 30s on Tuesday.
Snow chances will return Wednesday and continue through Friday.