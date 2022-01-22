Few more rounds of light snow through the weekend

Some light snow fell across Western Wisconsin late Friday and into Early Saturday. Snow covered roads were slick before sunshine and highs in the low 20s helped melt a little bit.
We will fall into the same snowy situation as we move into Sunday. Another round of snow will start Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
We will be receiving light snow throughout Saturday night until snow begins to taper off in the early morning hours on Sunday. Snow fall totals will be higher in the southwest, towards La Crosse and Southern Minnesota with 1-3" possible. The Chippewa Valley will only see about a trace to 2" of snow from this clipper system.
Impacts will be limited with this system on Saturday, but a few roads could be slick and visibility will be reduced from the snowfall. Travel is not recommended if you don't have to.
After the quick moving clipper passes through, we will see sunshine to start off our Sunday right with highs near 10.
Clouds will roll over us once again as we head into Sunday evening, where snow will become likely with more inches of accumulation possible. This will be another round of light snow, but totals will be just a bit higher than Saturday's snowfall from 1-3".
Finally, we will be clear from the snow as we work our way into Tuesday, but the cold arctic air will make it's brutal return.
After Monday's snowfall temperatures will be near -11 as we wake up on Tuesday with highs in the single digits through midweek. Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning will be the coldest low near -25°.
We will warm up a bit by Thursday, until a slight chance for snow returns. We will be partly cloudy and cold by next weekend.