Few shower chances as mild temps continue

Highs this afternoon climbed to the mid 70s in the Chippewa Valley, though there were warmer temps in Minnesota and cooler temps in Central Wisconsin where there was a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon.
Expect temps to remain fairly close to the highs through about sunset, then cool down overnight like it has been. We haven't had much humidity, which allows for cooler overnight temperatures.
While it hasn't been super warm other than for just a day or so yet, it's still great ice cream weather. While you may think about the cool treat more on hotter days, it doesn't melt as quickly when temps are in the 70s compared to when it's 90+ out.
Expect a few clouds to fill in overnight, and small chances for pop-up showers will return tomorrow, similar to how they formed on Sunday. So, it's not going to be all-day rain, but a few showers are possible from time to time. Don't forget to have an umbrella just in case.
It's likely that rain won't affect everyone in Wester Wisconsin, but there will be a few showers for parts of the area. These slight chances continue overnight and through Wednesday, though again it's not widespread rain and just hit-or-miss chances.
Expect dry weather to return Thursday with highs closer to average in the mid 70s. A slight chance of rain returns Friday, but most, if not all, of next weekend will stay dry with close to average temperatures.