Few slippery spots possible as light snow/wintry mix falls Saturday

Temperatures warmed above freezing Friday afternoon across Western Wisconsin, though not by much. Still, it was a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 31 degrees.
A couple of weak wintry systems has moved through Western Wisconsin earlier this week, and another is on the way for the weekend. This could lead to some slippery roads on Saturday both in the morning and again later in the evening.
Expect a round of light snow or rain, possibly mixed at times through the day. Even though precip will likely be falling midday, most major roads should be fine with air and road temps expected to be just above freezing.
Precipitation will begin to taper off in the afternoon/evening, but wet roads may re-freeze once the temps dip below freezing again in the evening.
Those temps are expected to still be near freezing between 9 and 10 AM, so still expect some slippery spots in low-lying areas, on taller ridge tops where temps tend to be colder, or on shady roads. Of course, overpasses, bridges, and shady underpasses tend to freeze first, so be aware of slipper spots even when air temps are in the mid 30s.
Temps will fall back to the low 30s by evening and continue down into the 20s Saturday night into Sunday morning. Meaningful precipitation won't be widespread, though drizzle and/or flurries could be possible anywhere most of the day. Where it does snow, a trace to a half inch is possible, though it may melt on contact with the ground.
Most precip will end Saturday evening, but a few flurries could linger overnight and into Sunday with little to no accumulation. Temps will be in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoons Saturday through much of next week, but lows will be below freezing. So, the melt and re-freeze cycle could continue to create isolated slick spots even on days without chances for precipitation.
Our next system we are watching will arrive some time on Tuesday and could last through Thursday night. There will be a decent amount of precipitation possible, but with forecast temperatures it's tough to determine how much will fall as rain, mix, and/or snow. Plus it's still 4 to 6 days out, so the intensity and location of highest impacts is likely to shift a bit, though it is a system Stormtracker 18 will keep a close eye on through the weekend and into early next week as it gets closer.