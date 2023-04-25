Finally, some sunshine in the forecast!

We have been socked in with the cloud cover as of late. In fact, eight of the last nine days has seen the average cloud cover in Eau Claire at 70% or higher. The next few days though will feature a lot more sunshine than cloud cover.
Your Tuesday will feature sunny skies to begin the day then skies turning partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
After a few evening clouds, skies will become clear overnight and winds will remain light to calm. Lows fall back into the 20s, so another cold night ahead.
Wednesday's forecast will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, except we'll see slightly warmer temperatures as the winds will gradually turn southwesterly. Highs climb into the mid to upper 50s.
We're still tracking the next chances for rain in the forecast as we'll see a couple waves of lower pressure tracking through the area. Chances for rain will begin Wednesday night and remain in the forecast off and on through Monday of next week. A few snow showers could mix in Sunday into Monday. It won't rain the entire time, but you'll want to have the rain gear on standby. As it currently stands, we should see a tenth to a half inch of rain with these waves of low pressure with isolated higher amounts. Highs surge into the 60s Thursday with 50s and 60s Friday. By Sunday, highs fall back into the 40s.