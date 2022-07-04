Firework forecast: Rain chances decreasing, fog/mist builds back in tonight

Happy Fourth of July! Hopefully the rain didn't affect your plans too much, but it was quite the dreary day. The good news is the rain will dry up and we might even get some clearing this evening ahead of Eau Claire's fireworks show from Carson Park.
Working against the show will be low clouds and fog building back in. Hopefully fog/mist development holds off until after the show.
Temperatures were held cooler with today's light rain and mist. Rain wasn't heavy, but it was steady, widespread, and quite annoying. Rain totals ranged from just a tenth of an inch or less near highway 8 to just under a quarter inch in the Chippewa Valley. Totals of one half inch or more were further south from Winona through Black River Falls and towards Marshfield.
Highs only managed to climb into the mid 70s. It remains quite humid. Dew points have been close to 70 degrees, which is very humid. Expect humidity to play a factor in tonight's fog chance. Fog could be particularly dense in spots by early tomorrow morning before dissipating.
While there might be a little break in the very humid air Wednesday, dew points will remain in the 60s before climbing back up to near excessive levels for the rest of the week. Saturday is the Chippewa Valley's only day in the forecast that could see widespread dew points below 60 before rising again Sunday.
Rain chances will be hit or miss for most of the week with widespread rain and storms likely missing the Chippewa Valley to the south. Still, areas especially south of highway 10 could be clipped by the widespread activity from time to time and the rest of Western Wisconsin will see scattered chances tomorrow evening through Thursday morning.