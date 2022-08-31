First day of Meteorological Fall comes with return of summerlike humidity

After another mild start to the day, temperatures warmed to the mid/upper 80s this afternoon across Western Wisconsin. This is how the month of August and meteorological summer comes to an end.
September first is tomorrow and also is both the first day of school for many in the Chippewa Valley and the first day of meteorological fall.
Humidity has slightly increased, too, with afternoon dew points ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. Dew points won't change too much overnight, but they will increase again tomorrow to possibly the mid 60s.
Overall, it should be a great start to the school year for most: I gave the morning forecast an A+ and the evening forecast an A- because it'll be a bit warm and humid but otherwise very nice.
With the school year beginning again, make sure to stay safe when driving. Watch out for kids walking to school and be especially careful around busses. Remember that when the bus's red lights are flashing, you must stop regardless if you're behind the bus or going the opposite direction.
The only exception the law provides is if you're traveling in the opposite direction as the bus on a divided highway. This does not include streets with a paved median/turn lane as it only applies when there is either a barrier between directions of travel such as a concrete wall or a grassy boulevard/ditch.
It will remain warm and humid for the next couple of days with highs in the upper 80s, and it could feel like 90 or a bit above for a bit each afternoon until a cold front arrives Friday evening.
That cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but as of Wednesday evening's forecast severe weather is not expected. There is a small chance that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issues a severe weather outlook for an isolated strong storm, but they have not yet.
Saturday and Sunday will be about as nice as a weekend can get with no humidity with sunshine and mid 70s. Lows may dip below 50 Saturday and Sunday nights before a bit of humidity returns later in the day on Labor Day Monday. So, while the calendar says it'll be meteorological fall next week, the forecast brings summerlike temps and humidity.