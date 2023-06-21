First day of Summer has arrived and it'll certainly be feeling like it

We finally did it... Summer is finally here! The Summer solstice will officially occur at 9:58 AM Central Time. Today is when the sun reaches the highest point in the sky and the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the sun. Today's also the longest day of the year, and we'll see 15 hours and 35 minutes of sunlight in Eau Claire.
We did have another Air Quality Alert in place on Tuesday for ground ozone pollution as the air quality reached the orange category. We'll continue to see periods of ground ozone pollution the next few days that may prompt alerts being issued. The Twin Cities is a big source of ozone production on hot and sunny days which can lead to the pollution spreading to surrounding areas.
The first day of Summer will feel like it as we'll see a mainly sunny sky with an east to southeast wind to southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the mid 50s to low 60s, so it'll be a touch humid but nothing too crazy.
Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s and a light east to southeast wind.
Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday with just a few clouds around from time to time. Winds will be light out of the south and southeast with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Dew points will hang out in the 50s.
A slow-moving stationary boundary will drift into Minnesota on Friday, and that could allow for a few pop-up and showers and thunderstorms to develop. Severe weather is not expected but should storms develop, heavier downpours could be possible. Highs once again in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points rising back towards the low 60s.
We continue to watch an area of low pressure develop and track across the Dakotas into Minnesota for the weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day Saturday and last through Sunday. The highest coverage looks to be Saturday evening through sunset Sunday.
A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms could be possible but it's not a high chance at this time. The higher chances for severe weather on Saturday will be across eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota towards Des Moines and Omaha.
Heavier bursts of rain could be possible, and we will certainly take the rain considering how dry its been as of late. Rain totals as of now look to range from a quarter to one inch with some higher totals in spots. There are still sone details that need to be ironed out and once we get within 60 hours, we'll be able to better pinpoint the finer details as we get within range of the higher resolution models.
Cooler temperatures return heading into early next week with just a few slight chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs fall back into the 70s to low 80s, which is closer to slightly below seasonal averages.