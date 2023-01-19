First of only a few small chances to see partial sunshine over the next week arrives Friday afternoon

Snow was heaviest last night and started to taper off this morning with only a few areas of light snow or flurries remaining on radar this evening.
Snow totals were fairly consistent generally in the 4" to 8" range, though there were a few higher spots. One such spot was Pepin County with reports of 8.0" in Arkansaw and 7.3" in Stockholm.
Dunn and Chippewa counties ranged from 5" to 7" as well. Reports from Eau Claire county were on the lower end in the 4 to 6 inch range, including the city official report of 5.0" taken from just outside the WQOW studio.
One Weather Tracker who usually reports from Chetek reported no snow and 76° temp from vacation in South Padre Island, Texas. So we know there's no snow there at least. Good for them.
There's currently about 12" depth of snow on the ground in open areas in Eau Claire. Today's 5" in Eau Claire puts the month of January up to just over 8" and the winter up to nearly 39", which is over 16 inches above average to-date.
In fact, we're only 16 inches below the average snow for the full winter (55.4"), and we still have over a week of January and all of February, March, and April yet to go this winter. We're certainly on track for above-average snowfall this winter.
It's also been breezy today with wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph and some gusts in the 20s. It'll stay fairly breezy through at least the first half of the night and even tomorrow's wind will remain between 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.
Temperatures will be near average tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid 20s, and that comes with the chance to see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon! If you get to see some sunshine, enjoy it while it lasts. That's because most of the 7 day forecast includes a cloudy sky.
The clouds will keep temps from plunging below zero at least, and in fact, the lows will be above average through the forecast (Eau Claire's average low is 5°) and highs will be near to above average (23°) through at least Wednesday, though it is looking to turn a bit colder towards the end of next week.