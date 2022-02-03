First of several light snow chances begin Friday morning

Thursday was beautiful, yet cold with frigid highs in the single digits. As we get into Thursday night, the sky will start off clear before more clouds develop overnight.
Among increasing clouds, the winds will shift directions as a high pressure system exits the area and introduces a light snow chance to start off our Friday.
Snow will start around 7 a.m. before fully exiting Western Wisconsin around 4 p.m. Friday. Snowfall totals will be slim on Friday, ranging from a trace to 1/2" of snow. Not much impacts will come from this system. Along with decreases visibility, roads could get slick until snow fully departs in the afternoon.
Afterwards, we will have a cool Friday before stronger winds from the south arrive, giving us a "warm" start to the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance of light snow.
A few more flurries will be possible on Sunday with highs returning below average with a partly cloudy sky. Monday will be chilly with highs near 20 and a mostly sunny sky.
A warmup arrives on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Slight chances for snow arrive late Tuesday with warmer air continuing into Thursday.