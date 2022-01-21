 Skip to main content
First of several rounds of snow begins this evening after a frigid morning

It was the coldest morning of the winter to date in Eau Claire with a low of -21. Lows areawide ranged for the most part from -15 to -30 with Black River Falls being the coldest at -28 and Osceola being a bit of a "warm" outlier at -9.

The southerly breeze moved in from west to east, so that's why the coldest temps were further east. There wasn't much of a wind chill effect where temps were coldest, but those "warmer" spots definitely felt just as cold factoring in the wind chill.

For Eau Claire, it has been 339 days since temps last dropped below -20. That was February 16 last year with a low of -26. Eau Claire averages 1 to 2 days per winter with lows dropping to at least -20, though it doesn't happen every year.

Temps have warmed into the teens since then and should continue to warm through the middle of the night with expected overnight highs near 20 before dropping back to near 10 by mid tomorrow morning.

The warmer temps come with the snow chances tonight, which will begin in the next couple hours and scatter out slowly after midnight. Snow should be out by morning and leave a general 1/2 to 2 inches of snowfall, though areas to the north could see as much as 3" and areas to the south could see as little as a trace.

Saturday becomes partly cloudy during the day and should remain dry before another chance arrives in the evening. This round looks to bring nothing to 2" with higher totals southwest of Eau Claire as the bulk misses to the southwest.

The Packers will play a cold playoff game at Lambeau Field Saturday night, and it will be by far the coldest game of the weekend, although none of the games look particularly warm. Temps will be below 40 even in Nashville and Kansas City, though Tampa will be about 60 at kickoff.

Of the four slots the NFL playoff game could be, it really doesn't matter as the feels like temp in Green Bay will be about the same for each possible time slot. 

Again, Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Temps will be a bit colder Sunday compared to Saturday but neither day is as cold as it has been. The warmest air arrives Monday right as a third round of snow comes to an end midday. Brutally cold temps return midweek. 

