First round of weekend rain/storms arrives Saturday morning

It was a beautiful Friday across Western Wisconsin with a sunny sky, low humidity, light wind, and high temperatures in the 70s. Temps will warm for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend after a warm front moves through Saturday. In addition, humidity will increase after that front passes.
Regardless if your weekend plans include traveling or staying home, there will be a couple rounds of scattered showers and storms to deal with. If staying home, there still will be time to plant flowers or the garden between rounds as freezing temps will no longer be a threat going forward.
The first round of rain arrives in the form of scattered showers Saturday morning. There could be a few rumbles of thunder with these showers, but severe storms shouldn't be a factor as the level one risk remains on the Minnesota side of the border.
The sky will partially clear Saturday afternoon after the warm front causing those showers passes. Humidity will increase by evening, too, and not go away until the middle of next week. While a pop-up shower or storm can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, most of this time will be dry. Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s and Sunday afternoon will have highs in the mid 80s.
Chances for thunderstorms increase Sunday evening as a round of showers and storms is expected overnight through early Monday morning. Some of these storms could be strong with a level two risk making it as far east as Menomonie and Chetek with a level one risk as far east as a line through central Taylor County, Augusta, and Winona, MN. The risk will be mainly overnight.
Memorial Day will be even warmer and more humid with highs approaching 90. A cold front arrives Tuesday, but showers and storms could return as early as Monday evening with rain most likely through Tuesday morning. Showers could linger as late as early Wednesday morning.
Temps will fall again after that front passes with highs returning to about 70 through the end of next week and lows possibly falling back to near or below 50.