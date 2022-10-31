First week of November will include highs in 70s along with the return of rain chances to the forecast

Bring out the dancing monsters!
They are overjoyed at this Halloween evening forecast. Trick-or-Treaters were treated to temperatures in the 60s that only fell to the 50s by the end of Trick-or-Treating time.
Halloween's highs were in the low to mid 60s across all of Western Wisconsin. Temperatures from here will continue to rise for the first couple days of November.
Tomorrow's average high temperature in Eau Claire is 50 degrees, but with a sunny sky after just a few overnight clouds, highs will push into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.
With the addition of an increased wind out of the south, Wednesday and Thursday will push the 70 degree mark. A cold front is expected to arrive later Thursday evening, and rain will be likely Thursday night with the added chance for a few thunderstorms.
Rain chances will continue through the weekend with cooler temperatures: expect highs only in the 50s. While the rain chances do fall on the weekend, we have had several outstanding weekends in a row.
At least there will be an extra hour this weekend: don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am on Sunday when officially the time changes back from 2am to 1am early Sunday morning.
There could be a bit of a warm-up again beyond the end of the 7-day forecast towards the middle of next week.