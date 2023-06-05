Five-day 90s streak ended Sunday, but forecast remains mostly dry even as temps slightly cool

Air quality remains low across Western Wisconsin as smoke from wildfires in Quebec is falling to the surface. The pollutant sensor near Eau Claire has been in the red category most of the day for Particulate Matter 2.5, which is technical speak for smoke particles. Ozone pollution has been in the orange category, too, most of the day.
The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight, and could be extended if it doesn't improve. The red level pollution means that the air quality is unhealthy for all and recommends limiting outdoor activities and strenuous labor. Those with heart and lung issues along with the elderly and small children should be particularly careful.
It was still warm this afternoon, but not as warm as the past week has been. Eau Claire's high was in the 80s, so the streak of 90+ highs has ended as a five-day streak between last Wednesday and yesterday (Sunday).
Over the past week, both high and low temperatures were above average. The lows were mostly in the 60s as the humidity rose this weekend, and it was still slightly humid today. Temperatures will decrease after a cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow.
Despite the higher temperatures and humidity, Eau Claire managed to not get much rain at all. Only 0.02", or two-hundredths of an inch, managed to fall on Friday. That was the only rain the automated station at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport's automated sensor measured over the past two weeks.
Other spots did pick up some nice rain last Thursday and Friday, but it was scattered and only about half of Western Wisconsin picked up some rainfall.
There are a few showers on radar this evening as a cold front approaches from the north, but it won't likely turn into any widespread rain. Still, some spots could get a much-needed drink. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too, but severe weather is again not expected.
The humidity isn't as bad as it was towards the end of last week, but dew points remained in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Tomorrow, dew points will slowly fall but should still be in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.
Expect more comfortable humidity as dew points drop into the 40s by midweek. Isolated showers and maybe some thunder will continue to be possible, but not widespread tonight through the day tomorrow. Be thankful for any rain you do get, but do not expect to get much. Some spots will likely get nothing at all once again.
Our next chance for rain after tomorrow's slight chance ends arrives Friday into Saturday. Once again, it looks scattered at best. Highs will likely remain above average through the 7-day forecast, though will be cooler than this past weekend. Lows will be near Eau Claire's low 50s average.